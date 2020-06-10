Bandera Partners LLC Has $5.80 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bandera Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.9% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $14.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,470.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,866. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $994.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,366.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,342.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

