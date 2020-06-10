Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263,586 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.3% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.72% of Bank of America worth $5,015,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 74,249,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,156,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $236.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

