Bank of Montreal (BMO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/28/2020 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$78.00.

5/28/2020 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$75.00 to C$76.00.

5/28/2020 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$83.00 to C$79.00.

5/28/2020 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

5/28/2020 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$75.00.

5/28/2020 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$75.00 to C$76.00.

5/22/2020 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$80.00 to C$75.00.

5/22/2020 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$80.00 to C$75.00.

5/22/2020 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$73.00.

5/20/2020 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$106.00 to C$73.00.

5/17/2020 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$108.00 to C$76.00.

4/28/2020 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$84.00.

BMO stock traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$77.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,082. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,035,111.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,882,020.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

