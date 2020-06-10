BeatzCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $541,379.47 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $541,379.47 and approximately $7.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000160 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BTZC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,535,001,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

