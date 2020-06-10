Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,978,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,704. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.