BidaskClub Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.43.

COLL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $662.69 million, a P/E ratio of -48.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,251.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,353 shares of company stock worth $2,211,493. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,103,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,347,000 after buying an additional 601,617 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $32,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,829,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 268.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 1,130,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after buying an additional 505,128 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

