BidaskClub Upgrades NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. 513,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,155. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $237.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.37. NN has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. NN had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $199.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NN will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 62.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

