Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,095,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 560,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,295,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.54 and its 200-day moving average is $304.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

