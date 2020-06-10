BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells $476,047.80 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Bryan Lawlis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 955,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,222. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $112.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,203,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after buying an additional 1,480,447 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,660,000 after buying an additional 1,078,721 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after buying an additional 961,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Barclays upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

