BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells $476,047.80 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
V Bryan Lawlis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 17th, V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 955,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,222. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $112.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,203,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after buying an additional 1,480,447 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,660,000 after buying an additional 1,078,721 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after buying an additional 961,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Barclays upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
