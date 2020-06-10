Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) Announces Earnings Results

Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.80 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Bisichi Mining stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 65 ($0.83). 1,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bisichi Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128 ($1.63).

About Bisichi Mining

Bisichi Mining Plc engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. It owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in South Africa. The company is also involved in the share dealing and retail property investment activities. Bisichi Mining Plc was incorporated in 1910 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

