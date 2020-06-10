Bitball Treasure Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,329.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 958.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $40.82 million and $4,329.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 59% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for $90.72 or 0.00919619 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010675 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

