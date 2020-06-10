Bitradio Market Capitalization Hits $53,827.08 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $53,827.08 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001608 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,805,081 coins and its circulating supply is 8,805,077 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.