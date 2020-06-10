BitTorrent Reaches Market Cap of $68.28 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $68.28 million and $71.19 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and UPbit. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.01962138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00176525 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00121447 BTC.

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

