Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.91.
Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
