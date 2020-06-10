Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

