BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,282. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.
About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr
