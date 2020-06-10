BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,282. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

