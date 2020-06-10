BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of BOE stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 4,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,444. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

