BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of BOE stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 4,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,444. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
