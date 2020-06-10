BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 106.9% per year over the last three years.

BGR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. 17,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,790. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

