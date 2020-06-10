BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,913. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $15.75.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

