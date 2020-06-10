BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,913. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $15.75.
About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves
