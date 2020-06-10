Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
NYSE:BIT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 2,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $17.67.
