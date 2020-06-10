BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (BBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,843. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

About BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

