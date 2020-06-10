Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of NYSE BKK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.
Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.