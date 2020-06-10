Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE BKK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

