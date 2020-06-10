Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE BQH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $102,690.51. Insiders bought a total of 13,666 shares of company stock valued at $198,360 over the last three months.

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

