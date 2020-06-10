BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on June 30th

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

BST traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

