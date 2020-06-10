BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on June 30th

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
BST traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $37.45.
BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile
