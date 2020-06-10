Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

BBN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. 726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,023. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

