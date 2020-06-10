Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
BBN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. 726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,023. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94.
Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
