Blockpass Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Blockpass token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $164,031.34 and $872.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

