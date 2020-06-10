Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.73.

BLMN traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 5,002,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,980. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

