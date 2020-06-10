bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus raised bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.31.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.32. 991,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,644. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $143.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $66,343 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in bluebird bio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in bluebird bio by 691.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 271,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 36.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.