Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report $7.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.65 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $5.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $31.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.96 million to $49.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $144.71 million, with estimates ranging from $67.89 million to $312.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The company’s revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. Cowen began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.54.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,123. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 370,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,400. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

