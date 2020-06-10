Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 252.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,803 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nord/LB lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.04.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $13.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,033,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,437,707. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.49. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

