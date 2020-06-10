BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.63.

BOK Financial stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,667. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.30%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $124,810.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,068. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $274,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

