BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Brady D. Ericson Sells 10,279 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWA. Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

