Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Major Shareholder C James Koch Sells 10,000 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total transaction of $5,336,600.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.43, for a total transaction of $4,664,300.00.

On Monday, April 27th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.13, for a total transaction of $4,541,300.00.

On Friday, April 24th, C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total transaction of $8,662,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, C James Koch sold 4,218 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.39, for a total value of $1,798,513.02.

On Monday, April 20th, C James Koch sold 300 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.49, for a total value of $126,147.00.

On Friday, April 17th, C James Koch sold 100 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $42,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total value of $1,255,332.54.

SAM traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $515.03. The company had a trading volume of 182,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,698. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $587.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after purchasing an additional 210,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $489.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.54.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

