Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Argus

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by Argus from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.27.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $315.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.