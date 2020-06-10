Brokerages Anticipate Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to Post -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will report ($1.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Aimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, insider Andrew Oxtoby bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,880 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 982,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 257,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 466,231 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after buying an additional 767,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

