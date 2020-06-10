Brokerages Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to post $97.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.22 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $121.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $468.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.60 million to $475.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $499.06 million, with estimates ranging from $493.10 million to $503.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TACO. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,872.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 185,373 shares of company stock worth $569,377. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,944,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 856,254 shares during the period. Belfer Management LLC lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 3,535,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,945,000 after buying an additional 658,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,824,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 772,585 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 602,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 146,044 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 829,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,161. The stock has a market cap of $250.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.