Brokerages Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Million

Analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce sales of $1.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $5.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $13.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 million to $13.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.80 million to $25.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 106.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTGM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.04.

Shares of HTGM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,264. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.77. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

