Brokerages Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) to Announce -$1.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the highest is ($1.02). Odonate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.66) to ($4.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($2.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODT. BidaskClub raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,581,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,676,000 after buying an additional 252,440 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 664,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 46.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 65,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODT traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,328. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.11.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

