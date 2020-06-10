Brokerages Anticipate Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $497.11 Million

Brokerages expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $497.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $547.16 million. Shopify reported sales of $361.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $332.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $652.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shopify by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,911,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP traded up $11.03 on Friday, hitting $741.70. 1,514,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $715.16 and a 200-day moving average of $497.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $844.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.40 and a beta of 1.53.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.