Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.53. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NYSE:SNX traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.81. 392,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $262,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,128.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and sold 5,436 shares valued at $533,688. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 33.3% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in SYNNEX by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in SYNNEX by 32.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SYNNEX by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

