Brokerages Expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $5.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report $5.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.75. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $5.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $21.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.49 to $22.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $23.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.22 to $24.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.27.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,370. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

