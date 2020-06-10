Brokerages Expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.45. Green Plains Partners reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%.

GPP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 272.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 109,258 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 273,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 66,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 112,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,954. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

