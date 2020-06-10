Brokerages Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 145.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,567.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

KIN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. 389,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,915. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

