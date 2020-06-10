Brokerages Expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce sales of $34.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.19 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $43.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $164.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $169.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $232.15 million, with estimates ranging from $224.31 million to $240.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,151 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 61,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

KRNT traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,706. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

