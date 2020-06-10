Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,968,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Nordson by 110.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Nordson by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.78. 360,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. Nordson has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $203.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

