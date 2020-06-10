Brokerages Expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.01. Paypal also posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.86. 7,264,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,513,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $159.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

