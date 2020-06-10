Brokerages Expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to announce $4.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. Westrock reported sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year sales of $17.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,859,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,588,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westrock stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,920. Westrock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

