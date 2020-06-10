Brokerages Set $2.88 Target Price for Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.88 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quest Resource an industry rank of 175 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,725. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, Director Daniel M. Friedberg purchased 20,833 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $28,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 34,517 shares of company stock worth $43,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 3.18% of Quest Resource worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

