Bryan Smith Sells 22,855 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bryan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Bryan Smith sold 400 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $11,200.00.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. 2,492,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 96,911 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.31.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

