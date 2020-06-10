Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

CVGW has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of CVGW stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

