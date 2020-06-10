Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $10.85 at B

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B to $10.85 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B’s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

CALX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 462,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,451. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.32 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 257,883 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,421,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,347,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 101,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Calix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

